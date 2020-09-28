Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.