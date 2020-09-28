Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cubic by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cubic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

CUB stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

