Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HOMZ stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

