Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,039,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,594,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,096,932 shares of company stock valued at $58,035,854. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

