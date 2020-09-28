Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report $39.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $56.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $171.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 48,964 shares worth $3,747,368. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

