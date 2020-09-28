Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 245,722 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Banner worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

