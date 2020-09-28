Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,204 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Starwood Property Trust worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $15.29 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

