Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 182,796 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 682,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $23.88 on Monday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

