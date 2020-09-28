Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after buying an additional 176,328 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,532,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 388,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $56.20 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

