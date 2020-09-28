Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 654,474 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,609,000 after buying an additional 315,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 316,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

