Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.85% of Xperi worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 116.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 115.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 787,490 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, Director David C. Habiger bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.