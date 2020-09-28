Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,091 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 348,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $20.20 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

