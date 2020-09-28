Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.44 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Columbia Property Trust worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 209.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 514.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

