Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,683 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Minerals Technologies worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.