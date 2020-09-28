Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,081 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Omnicell worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 20.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

