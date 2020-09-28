Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,907 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Toll Brothers worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

