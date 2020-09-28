Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,448 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

RETA stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.