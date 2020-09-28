Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,639 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,639 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Plexus worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $323,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,112,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

