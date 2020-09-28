Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

