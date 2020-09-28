CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CIT Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

