Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.