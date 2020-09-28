Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

