Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

