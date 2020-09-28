Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 14,200 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Opko Health by 381.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Opko Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Opko Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

