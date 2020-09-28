Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autoliv by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Autoliv stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

