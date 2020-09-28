Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

