Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $261,000 Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,080 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 218.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

