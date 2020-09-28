Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

