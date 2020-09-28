Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

