Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Kaman news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

