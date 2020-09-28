Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.