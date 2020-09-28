Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $28,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 22.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 45.1% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $732.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.