Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Twitter (OTCMKTS:TWTR) Head to Head Analysis

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twitter $3.46 billion 10.02 $1.47 billion $1.99 22.03

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eventure Interactive and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 4 25 10 0 2.15

Twitter has a consensus target price of $35.27, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Risk & Volatility

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twitter beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

