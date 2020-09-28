Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

