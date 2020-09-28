Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $37.80 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

