Financial Review: D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) & Harbor Custom Development (NYSE:HCDI)

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D. R. Horton and Harbor Custom Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D. R. Horton $17.59 billion 1.48 $1.62 billion $4.29 16.74 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

D. R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares D. R. Horton and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D. R. Horton 10.82% 18.53% 11.85% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for D. R. Horton and Harbor Custom Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D. R. Horton 1 8 10 1 2.55 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

D. R. Horton presently has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Given D. R. Horton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe D. R. Horton is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of D. R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of D. R. Horton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D. R. Horton beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

