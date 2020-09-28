First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 517,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

