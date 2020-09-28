Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 427.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Galera Therapeutics Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

