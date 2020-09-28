Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Globus Medical worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of GMED opened at $49.21 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.