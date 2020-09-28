Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 30,550 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

SIX stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.