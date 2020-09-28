Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,224 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 109,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTLD opened at $18.65 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

