Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,733,536 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 94.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,733,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 117.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $16.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.