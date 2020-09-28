Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $56.20 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

