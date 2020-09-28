Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,779 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $10.79 on Monday. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays raised their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

