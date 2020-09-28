Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.