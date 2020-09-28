Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 14,274 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after buying an additional 1,163,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 686,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -405.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.