Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,091 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of CMC opened at $20.20 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.