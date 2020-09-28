Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.