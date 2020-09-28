Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $14,837,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at $12,918,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $410.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $678.95.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

