Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 1,100 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 8.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE NEU opened at $346.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.42 and its 200-day moving average is $395.73. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.